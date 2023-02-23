Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Laredo Police investigating accidental death of city employee
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating an accidental death of a city employee.

According to a statement from the City of Laredo, one of its employees was involved in an accident at the Jefferson Water Treatment Plant which occurred on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The 52-year-old employee was working on a ladder inside an empty tank when he fell down roughly 30 to 35 feet.

Paramedics arrived and were able to remove the employee out of the tank; however, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital moments later.

“The City expresses its deepest condolences to the family as a result of this tragic accident and will assist them during this difficult time,” said City Manager, Joe Neeb.

