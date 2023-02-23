Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child

Tyler Independent School District logo
Tyler Independent School District logo(Tyler ISD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to Tyler ISD, a person who is no longer employed by the district was arrested by Tyler police for sexual assault of a child.

Tyler ISD said the incidents under investigation did not happen on school property. The person is also no longer employed by the district, they said. They have not released the identity of the person arrested. They sent the notice of the person’s arrest to the parents and staff of Three Lakes Middle School.

Tyler ISD asks that anyone with knowledge about inappropriate behavior or threatening behavior to inform campus administration, Tyler ISD police, or the Tyler ISD reporting tool to send information by downloading the new Safe2SpeakUp app or via the web at tylerisd.org/safe2speakup.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale
The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Coffee City
Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
Highway closed after 3 vehicle crash in Grand Saline, multiple injured
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder

Latest News

Lynching Memorial
'We Remember Tyler' advocates for lynching memorial in front of new courthouse
Cancer Relief Charity
Longview woman creates outreach organization to assist cancer patients
Trane Student Tour
Trane Student Tour
Four Day Work Weeks
Will a 4-day work week become the normal schedule in East Texas?
Gladewater Native in Ukraine
Gladewater native living in Ukraine: ‘There’s a day coming when the war will end’