Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to Tyler ISD, a person who is no longer employed by the district was arrested by Tyler police for sexual assault of a child.

Tyler ISD said the incidents under investigation did not happen on school property. The person is also no longer employed by the district, they said. They have not released the identity of the person arrested. They sent the notice of the person’s arrest to the parents and staff of Three Lakes Middle School.

Tyler ISD asks that anyone with knowledge about inappropriate behavior or threatening behavior to inform campus administration, Tyler ISD police, or the Tyler ISD reporting tool to send information by downloading the new Safe2SpeakUp app or via the web at tylerisd.org/safe2speakup.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.