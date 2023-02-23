East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing clouds overnight tonight. Scattered showers and maybe an isolated thundershower on Friday. Just a few scattered showers are forecast for our Saturday. Temperatures across East Texas through Saturday will be a bit cooler over the far northern sections of East Texas and much warmer over Deep East Texas as a stationary front becomes a warm front on Saturday and moves northward. As a cold front moves through very, very early on Monday morning, we should see an increase in showers/thundershowers late on Sunday/into Monday (Pre-Dawn) hours. Mostly Sunny during the day on Monday and again on Tuesday. Partly Cloudy on Wednesday with a very slight chance for showers, then a better chances for scattered showers on Thursday as we await another cold front on Friday of next week. Have a Wonderful Thursday.

