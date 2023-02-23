Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas businesses consider benefits of 4-day work week

KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti spoke to Genesis President Jim Nipp and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce President Henery Bell about what 4-day work weeks would mean.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Will a 4-day work week become the normal schedule in East Texas?

New results from a pilot program in the UK showed many benefits to workers’ health and productivity with a 4-day work week.

KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti spoke to Genesis President Jim Nipp about their experience with a 4-day work week and Henery Bell, president of Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, about what 4-day work weeks would mean for East Texans.

Read more about the results of the UK study here.

