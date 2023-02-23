Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately.

The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes. All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front.

The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 in Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. They cost between $70 and $130.

Consumers should contact Cosori at recall.cosori.com to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product. Consumers must provide their contact information and a photo of their recalled unit. Receipts aren’t needed.

The Cosori brand is owned by Vesync, which is based in Shenzen, China. The company has received 205 reports of air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating or smoking. There have been 10 reports of minor burns and 23 reports of minor property damage, the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale
The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Coffee City
Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
Highway closed after 3 vehicle crash in Grand Saline, multiple injured
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder

Latest News

Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley were charged with drug possession and distribution as well as six...
Police: 2 young girls walked streets alone to report their own abuse
3 cars involved, with one turned over
3 vehicle crash slows traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
A tribute is placed in a fence of Club Q, which was the site of a mass shooting in November...
Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’