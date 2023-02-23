Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coryell County deputies arrest 7 in theft of car, debit cards, and vehicle titles

Suspects allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, deputies say
Copperas Cove deputies arrested seven individuals suspected in a car theft out of Austin. The...
Copperas Cove deputies arrested seven individuals suspected in a car theft out of Austin. The suspects are facing a slew of charges, including drug possession.(Coryell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation into the reported location of a stolen vehicle near Copperas Cove resulted in the arrest of seven individuals facing nearly 30 felony charges, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams announced.

The arrests were made shortly after 2 p.m. on Feb. 19 after Coryell County deputies responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Bend.

A woman who reported her car was stolen at gunpoint in Austin called deputies to report she had located her car at the residence near Copperas Cove.

Deputies located the stolen Mitsubishi at the residence, but did not find the property that was reported to be in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The woman had reported to Austin police that a guitar, designer purse with wallet, cash, and a laptop computer were inside the vehicle when it was stolen. The laptop was located inside the vehicle, but the other property had been removed, the sheriff’s office said.

During their investigation on Horseshoe Bend, deputies were advised that two of the individuals there had removed some of the property and placed it inside the residence.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the house and property. The guitar was located inside a silver Ram pick-up, which also had been reported stolen, during the execution of the search warrant.

In addition to the stolen property, deputies seized approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, THC carts, pills and “dozens of fraudulently obtained or possessed debit cards, vehicle titles and other forms of identification.”

Caption

The individuals arrested at the scene and their charges are as follows:

Paul Perez, 53, of Copperas Cove, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, and two counts of abandonment or endangerment of a child.

Eduardo Catalan, 35, of Killeen, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, abandonment of a child, endangerment of a child (imminent danger), failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information, and indecency with a child/sexual contact (Travis County).

Brittany Stearns, 29, of Copperas Cove, was charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams, abandonment/endangerment of a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly (two counts);

Aaron Pargo, 21, of Killeen, was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams.

Fernando Garcia, 21, of Killeen, was charged with possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams, fraudulent use or possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, and two counts of abandonment or endangerment of a child.

Kristina Garcia, 32, of Killeen, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, two counts of abandonment or endangerment of a child, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams, and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 greater than one gram less than four grams.

Tabatha Bartholomew, 29, of Killeen, was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams, and theft of property over $100 under $750.

