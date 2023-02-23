Central Texas felon gets maximum prison sentence on day mother creates courtroom disturbance that injured deputy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A three-time convicted felon with multiple convictions for domestic assaults was sentenced to maximum prison terms Wednesday after his mother created a dramatic courtroom disturbance in which a courtroom deputy suffered a cut above his eye.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court recommended maximum 20-year prison terms for Rodney Dewayne Kuykendall after the jury convicted him Wednesday on assault family violence with a prior and repeated violations of conditions of bond charges.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said his office likely will file an assault on a peace officer charge against the 39-year-old Kuykendall after McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Burns suffered a cut over his eye after an outburst from Kuykendall’s mother during a prosecutor’s punishment phase closing arguments.

“Today, we witnessed an angry and dangerous man attack a court bailiff without cause and his actions will have consequences,” Tetens said. “We truly appreciate the courthouse deputies that are there to protect the staff, judges, attorneys and citizens that enter our courts daily. Actions do speak louder than words, and Mr. Kuykendall will find himself in court in the very near future, facing yet another violent felony offense.

“We thank the jury for their steadfastness and maximum verdict, which will keep Mr. Kuykendall off our streets and send a message to our community violence will not be tolerated,” Tetens said.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Duron, who prosecuted the case with Vanessa Fuentes, was using a PowerPoint presentation that featured Kuykendall’s mugshots and his lengthy criminal record, which includes six convictions for assault family violence, three marijuana possession convictions, a theft conviction and a criminal mischief conviction.

As Duron spoke to the jury, Kuykendall’s mother interrupted her, saying that the system has failed her son and he doesn’t deserve 20 years in prison.

Judge Thomas West asked the woman to be quiet. When she continued, the judge ordered deputies to escort her from the courtroom. As deputies were helping Kuykendall’s mother get into a wheelchair, Kuykendall lunged toward them as Burns tried to restrain him.

Court officials said they weren’t entirely sure how Burns suffered a cut over his eye during the incident, but some questioned whether Kuykendall meant to hurt him. Court officials described Burns’ cut as “superficial.”

Duron said after the three-day trial that the outburst was typical of Kuykendall’s behavior.

“The jury saw first-hand Kuykendall’s anger and violence,” Duron said. “His maximum sentence fits his reign of terror and the seriousness of his six assault family violence convictions.”

Waco attorney Darren Obenoskey, who represented Kuykendall with Bedford attorney Jeremey Katrycz, called the courtroom outburst “very unfortunate.”

“Outbursts like what happened are never beneficial to the defendant, and it looks like this may result in an additional charge,” Obenoskey said.

Kuykendall must be given credit for serving at least 10 years before he can seek parole.

