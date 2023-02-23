Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brownsboro woman killed in 1-vehicle wreck near Lindale

Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Brownsboro woman has died in a wreck on Wednesday, Texas DPS reports.

According to DPS, Elizabeth C. Hare, 44, of Brownsboro, was driving north on County Road 431 at around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, about three miles north of Lindale. Preliminary investigation indicates that her 2018 Toyota Corolla left the roadway to the east, and crashed into a guardrail. This caused her vehicle to overturn into a nearby creek.

Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson responded. Hare died at the scene. She was wearing her seatbelt, DPS said.

