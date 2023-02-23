Arrest made in weekend shooting that left 2 injured in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one juvenile for a shooting that occurred Sunday evening that left two juveniles injured near the corner of CR 4302 and 4301.

Authorities determined that Marco Leon, 17, of New Summerfield, was responsible for discharging a firearm and injuring two male victims. Both victims, also 17, from Jacksonville, were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leon on Wednesday without incident at his home in New Summerfield and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Leon will remain in custody at the Cherokee County Jail pending arraignment.

