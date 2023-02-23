Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Allergist urges East Texans to take precautions for allergy season

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As we get into late February and March, trees and plants are starting to pollinate, which often causes our immune systems to swiftly react.

Allergist Jack Harris from Allergy Partners of East Texas gives advice on how to avoid or reduce symptoms.

He says with spring approaching, some may experience allergy symptoms from the pollen being released from trees and flowers.

“So, this is the time of year where you end up seeing the pollen on the cars where you see the little yellow, green dust all over the cars or sometimes on the streets after it rains,” said Harris.

Harris says most people who suffer from allergies often have a parent who suffers from allergy, and that it all comes down to genetics.

“The specific allergy that develops is probably a combination of genetic tendency and what you have been exposed to in the past.” said Harris.

“The wind-pollinated plants are the ones that cause people with allergies problems rather than the insect pollinated.”

The typical symptoms of allergies are sneezing, a runny nose, itching of the nose, throat, and ears, and redness of the eyes.

“When people are out stirring up dust, mowing things, they may want to wear a pollen mask,” said Harris.

He recommends over-the-counter allergy medications such as nasal sprays, Zyrtec, or Claritin. Other allergy medicine such as nasal sprays and antihistamines may help reduce symptoms as well. If those don’t work and symptoms get severe, that’s when he recommends seeing a doctor.

“That’s where a lot of times they will see an allergist and we can test and find out exactly what they are allergic to and treat them with allergy shots if they need that,” said Harris.

