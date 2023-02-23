Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Aggie Moms team up for 3rd annual ‘Everybody Needs A Cookie!’ event

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The simple act of giving someone a cookie dates back to a nearly century-old tradition at Texas A&M.

Back in 1922, 11 Aggie Corps moms came down from Dallas to feed the entire Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. For the past three years, Aggie moms have been organizing that same effort through the ‘Everybody Needs A Cookie!’ event.

‘Everybody Needs A Cookie!’ organizer and Aggie mom, Jane Metz, said throughout the years, the event has raised money to give nearly 8,000 Crumbl Cookies to the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M.

“We are so grateful to do this. I have two Corps sons who graduated in 2014 and 2019. When I saw the leadership and education the Core gave them, I knew I had to get involved. Today we gave out Crumbl Cookies that are Red Velvet and everyone seemed to love them. We also brought out a 1922 Ford Model T on display and Reveille even got a cookie.”

Metz said she hopes to continue and add to the event for many years to come.

“So to carry on the tradition, we wanted to make it into a nonprofit so we can do it every year and carry on the tradition for Aggie moms,” said Metz. “It’s exciting. Everyone loves traditions and things that lasts. Everyone here is what is making this happen.”

