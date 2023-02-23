Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.(Bradford Ski Area)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale
The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Coffee City
Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
Highway closed after 3 vehicle crash in Grand Saline, multiple injured
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder

Latest News

Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley were charged with drug possession and distribution as well as six...
Police: 2 young girls walked streets alone to report their own abuse
3 cars involved, with one turned over
3 vehicle crash slows traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
A tribute is placed in a fence of Club Q, which was the site of a mass shooting in November...
Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial