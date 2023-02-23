Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 arrested in connection with shooting outside Jucy’s in Marshall

Jamaal Jones (left) and Seth Wilson were arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Jucys restaurant in Marshall.(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Jucy’s Hamburgers in Marshall last month.

Officers from the Linden Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamaal Jones, 26, of Tampa, Florida, and Seth Wilson, 19, of Queen City. Both have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and are in custody at the Harrison County Jail.

On January 15 at around 5:30 p.m., Marshall Police officers responded to calls regarding gunshots at a business in the 2000 block of Victory Drive. Upon arrival, officers found one person on the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said witnesses also reported that a silver Nissan had left the scene, and another man had left running eastbound. Officers located the man, who had also been shot. He was also taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Additional arrests will be made when subjects are given medical clearance from injuries suffered during the shooting.

