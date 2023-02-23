1 motorcyclist dead in collision on FM 17 near Grand Saline

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities responded to a single vehicle collision on FM 17 just south of Grand Saline that resulted in the death of one person late Tuesday evening.

According to a preliminary report of the incident, the driver who has now been identified as Erick W. Baker, 37, of Alba, was driving west on FM 17 on his motorcycle at an unsafe speed and could not safely turn on a curve and struck a mailbox on the north side of the roadway.

Baker was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No further injuries were reported.

