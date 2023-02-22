Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Few showers this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a windy start with some very mild temperatures.  A few showers and thunderstorms will be rolling through this morning, but they are weakening as they make their way into East Texas.  Not everyone will see the rain and all the showers will move out by midday.  We’ll see clearing skies this afternoon and breezy, warm conditions with highs once again reaching the lower 80s.  More clouds roll in tonight and a few sprinkles are possible tomorrow.  Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow, but still warm.  A few more showers are possible Friday with slight chances for rain lasting through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

