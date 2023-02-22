Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: City of Longview prepares to demolish dangerous building

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Director of Community Services Michael Shirley about a building at Sixth and Methvin streets that the city has declared dangerous.

The building is owned by the now defunct nonprofit Longview Community Theater Inc. The owners have been given 30 days to respond or the building will be torn down by the city in the next few months. The city believes the building was used for office space. There was no theater in the building.

A building at Sixth and Methvin streets in Longview.
