VIDEO: Deer crashes through classroom window, slides around on waxed floors

A deer got an education in walking on waxed floors when it crashed through a window at an Alabama elementary school earlier this month. (Source: Evergreen Elementary School/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVERGREEN, Ala. (Gray News/TMX) – Teachers and staff at an Alabama elementary school got a surprise earlier this month when they found out a deer had crashed through a window and roamed around a classroom.

Surveillance video caught the animal sliding around on the waxed floors of the Evergreen Elementary School’s classroom on Feb. 11.

The school shared the video on Facebook on Feb. 13.

The deer can be seen stumbling and slipping around the tables before eventually jumping back out of the broken window.

“It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors,” the school said in the post alongside the video. “Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured.”

