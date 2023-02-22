Tyler City Council approves $4.9 million for annual asphalt improvements

From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas - On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to approve a $4,993,060.99 contract with Reynolds and Kay, LTD., for the 2023 Asphalt Enhancement Project. The City prioritizes asphalt repairs according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the City’s streets.

The 2023 asphalt enhancement project includes $4,185,282.92 for 25 lane miles of pavement improvements and $38,497.50 for repainting traffic lane markings on City streets throughout the community.

The contract also includes $510,779.25 for installing a high-friction surface treatment on West Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive, where there have been several fatal and multiple non-fatal crashes over the past 10 years. The high friction surface was one of four recommendations the City considered in the West Grande Boulevard Reverse Curve Study and presented to City Council on Oct. 12, 2022.

Additionally, $258,501.32 in funding is for pavement improvements to Tyler Water Utilities facilities at Lake Tyler.

“Each year, the City of Tyler designs and bids new street rehabilitation projects to extend the useful life of pavement surfaces throughout the City,” said City Engineer Darin Jennings. “These projects enhance the quality of life for residents and allow the City to be more competitive in allowing economic development within the City of Tyler where quality infrastructure is key to growth of the City.”

Construction is expected to begin in April 2023 and be complete by January 2024.

The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program, Tyler Water Utilities fund, and the Traffic Department general funds.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.