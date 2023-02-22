Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tyler City Council approves $4.9 million for annual asphalt improvements

The 2023 asphalt enhancement project includes $4,185,282.92 for 25 lane miles of pavement improvements and $38,497.50 for repainting traffic lane markings.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas - On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to approve a $4,993,060.99 contract with Reynolds and Kay, LTD., for the 2023 Asphalt Enhancement Project. The City prioritizes asphalt repairs according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the City’s streets.

The 2023 asphalt enhancement project includes $4,185,282.92 for 25 lane miles of pavement improvements and $38,497.50 for repainting traffic lane markings on City streets throughout the community.

The contract also includes $510,779.25 for installing a high-friction surface treatment on West Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive, where there have been several fatal and multiple non-fatal crashes over the past 10 years. The high friction surface was one of four recommendations the City considered in the West Grande Boulevard Reverse Curve Study and presented to City Council on Oct. 12, 2022.

Additionally, $258,501.32 in funding is for pavement improvements to Tyler Water Utilities facilities at Lake Tyler.

“Each year, the City of Tyler designs and bids new street rehabilitation projects to extend the useful life of pavement surfaces throughout the City,” said City Engineer Darin Jennings. “These projects enhance the quality of life for residents and allow the City to be more competitive in allowing economic development within the City of Tyler where quality infrastructure is key to growth of the City.”

Construction is expected to begin in April 2023 and be complete by January 2024.

The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program, Tyler Water Utilities fund, and the Traffic Department general funds.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said nine pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden inside of...
Fentanyl found inside hollowed-out battery, Smith County sheriff says
1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade

Latest News

Luis Sandoval and his attorney.
Former Smith County deputy pleads guilty to federal charge
Generic prison bars graphic.
Sheriff: Cherokee County Jail inmate dies of cardiac arrest
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County murder scene indicted
Texas Police Lights
Nacogdoches County deputies locate missing teen