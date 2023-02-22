Sherman High School placed on “secure” status due to possible threat

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman High School was placed on “secure” status just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after the district received information by phone regarding a possible external threat to the school.

In response, the school was placed on “secure” status, during which the students and staff stay inside the building, all doors are locked, and classes continue as normal.

The school said, in a social media post, that out of an abundance of caution, police officers were on scene and secured the campus.

The school posted an update around 3:30 p.m. saying that classes were dismissed as normal time.

