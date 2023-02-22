Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sheriff: Cherokee County Jail inmate dies of cardiac arrest

Generic prison bars graphic.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - EMS was called to the Cherokee County Jail on Tuesday after an inmate reported experiencing medical issues.

According to a report by Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, Aiydasani Bryant, 21, appeared to go into cardiac arrest while EMS treated her on jail grounds. Despite lifesaving measures by EMS and jail staff, Bryant was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health.

Bryant, a Jacksonville resident, was being held at the jail on a $100,000 bond for aggravated assault/family violence with a deadly weapon.

At the request of Sheriff Dickson, an independent investigation is underway.

