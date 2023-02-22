Sheriff: Cherokee County Jail inmate dies of cardiac arrest

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - EMS was called to the Cherokee County Jail on Tuesday after an inmate reported experiencing medical issues.

According to a report by Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, Aiydasani Bryant, 21, appeared to go into cardiac arrest while EMS treated her on jail grounds. Despite lifesaving measures by EMS and jail staff, Bryant was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health.

Bryant, a Jacksonville resident, was being held at the jail on a $100,000 bond for aggravated assault/family violence with a deadly weapon.

At the request of Sheriff Dickson, an independent investigation is underway.

