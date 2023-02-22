Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Scholarship scams target students looking for financial help

Expert says fraudsters target young people with clean credit records
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - SallieMae.com reported in the academic year 2021-2022, 60% of students used scholarships. While this amount can be a lifeline for students and families, consumer experts warned about the dangers of scholarship scams when applying.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said students are a prime target for fraudsters because, since most applicants are in their late teens, they have a very clean credit history.

The BBB has many tips to help avoid these scams:

  • Research and verify before responding to unsolicited emails from schools or guidance counselors
  • Don’t be afraid to call an organization directly to make sure an offer or application is legitimate
  • Work directly with your school counselor or a college financial aid office
  • Be very wary of any promise of fund from a scholarship to which you didn’t apply
  • Avoid high pressure tactics to act or pay now

McGovern advised students and parent to explore options. While some legitimate companies do charge for locating scholarship opportunities, she noted free resources are available all over the country.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also warns against scholarship scams. They shared several tops red flags for potential scams:

  • Any organization offering a guarantee on a scholarship application
  • Being asked to provide account numbers to hold a scholarship
  • Claims that you cannot get their information anywhere else

The US Department of Education(DOE) has free, comprehensive resources for anyone looking for scholarships and financial aid.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale
Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said nine pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden inside of...
Fentanyl found inside hollowed-out battery, Smith County sheriff says
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade

Latest News

It was a quick storm with winds of about 50 mph
Gusty winds in Mineola storm Wednesday morning knock down fences, drop limbs onto roofs
It was a quick storm with winds of about 50 mph
PHOTOS: Mineola storm knocks down fences, drops limbs on roofs
Jessica Aldridge announced the birth of Claire Austin Aldridge on Feb. 21.
‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Wife of deputy killed in the line of duty gives birth to baby girl
In this image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, a U.S. Air...
Pentagon releases pilot’s close-up photo of Chinese balloon
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card