Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

One killed and one injured in head-on collision in Coffee City

The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.
The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.(Coffee City Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Coffee City police responded to a major head-on collision at 2:30 a.m. on Hwy 155.

Officers on scene reported a white car and a green pickup truck, both with extensive front-end damage, were involved in the crash.

The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.
The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.(Coffee City Police Department)

The driver of the white car was taken to UT Tyler in critical condition, while the driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene. The names of those involved have not been released.

Police say that their initial investigation showed the driver of the white car lost control as a result of the spare tire failing, causing them to swerve into oncoming traffic. That is when the two vehicles collided head on.

Coffee City Police Department has not released further information at this time. We will update when that happens.

The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.
The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.(Coffee City Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale
Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said nine pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden inside of...
Fentanyl found inside hollowed-out battery, Smith County sheriff says
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Alto ISD proposes $10.5 million bond package
Alto ISD school board approves shift to 4-day school week
A building at Sixth and Methvin streets in Longview.
WebXtra: City of Longview prepares to demolish dangerous building
A building at Sixth and Methvin streets in Longview.
WebXtra: City of Longview prepares to demolish dangerous building
KLTV's Jamey Boyum
Multiple lanes blocked after multi-vehicle crash on McCann Road in Longview