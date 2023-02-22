Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
M/Cloudy to Cloudy overnight. Showers and a few T’Showers AM hours Only.
Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Warm. Few showers/t'showers in the morning. Sun by afternoon.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing Clouds overnight tonight with a chance for showers and maybe an isolated thundershower through the morning hours. The skies will then clear during the early afternoon hours. A Very Windy Day is expected on our Ash Wednesday with a south and southwesterly wind of 20-30 mph, gusts near 40 mph or above.  Wind Advisories are in effect for Central and Eastern Counties from 9 AM until 6 PM. Winds settle as a cold front moves through on Thursday. Just a sprinkle or two will be possible on Thursday. Cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday with a few scattered showers possible. Mostly Cloudy and warmer on Sunday with a 40% chance for showers during the day. Mostly cloudy to Partly cloudy skies on Monday as a cold front moves through in the morning. A few morning showers/thundershowers will be possible. A very windy Monday is forecast SW-W at 18-25 mph, gusts higher. Sunshine for next Tuesday with a cooler morning and a very mild afternoon.

