Midland ISD releases statement after bomb threat at San Jacinto Junior High

(Source: MISD)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has released the following statement after a bomb threat was made against San Jacinto Junior High, Tuesday afternoon:

“A bomb threat made against San Jacinto Junior High School was discovered late Tuesday afternoon, and as an extra-precautionary measure, Midland ISD sought the expertise of the Midland Police Department to ensure campus was safe.

MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit swept the campus Tuesday evening. EOD did not find any explosive devices and determined the campus was safe.

A pair of threats were discovered online by an SJ administrator who manages the campus’ social media accounts late Tuesday afternoon. The threats were made via direct message on social media in the early hours of Monday morning. The messages said the school would be bombed if classes weren’t canceled and made threats toward the principal and a student. The threats also included a racial slur toward the principal.

MISD takes all threats against its personnel, students and facilities very seriously. As an extra-precautionary measure, MISD Police requested that MPD’s EOD unit sweep the campus. The sweep started at 7:30 p.m. and took about an hour to complete.

MISD informed parents and staff Tuesday via callout about the threats and the result of the sweep. The district ensured them that campus was safe and informed them about what to do if they see or hear about threats to campus.

Campus safety is our utmost priority, and threats against our campuses are not tolerated. The MISD Police Department is still investigating who sent the messages and will work with outside law enforcement, including the FBI, if necessary. Police might also pursue a warrant for records from the social media provider.

We thank MISD Police, MPD and staff for their close cooperation in this matter. Campus safety is a community-wide effort. Anyone who has any information about this matter is asked to contact MISD Police at 432-240-1050. They can also submit a Crime Stoppers tip anonymously at midlandcrimestoppers.com or by calling 432-694-8477.”

