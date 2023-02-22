Leverett’s Chapel ISD school board approves 4-day school week

LEVERETT’S CHAPEL, Texas (KLTV) - Another East Texas school district is moving to a four-day week.

During their Tuesday night meeting, the Leverett’s Chape ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move to a four-day school week beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

“LCISD would like to thank everyone that participated in the surveys and the community meeting. Your input and perspective were greatly valued and appreciated,” the district said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday.

A finalized school calendar will be submitted for the board’s approval in March.

Other school districts that have recently moved to a four-day week include Alba-Golden, Frankston, Jasper and New Diana.

