Highway closed after 3 vehicle crash in Grand Saline, multiple injured

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department was dispatched to a reported 3 vehicle collision on the 12,000 block of FM 17 South just before midnight on Tuesday evening.

Authorities on the scene reported that upon arrival one of the vehicles was still on the road while the remaining 2 vehicles were in a nearby ditch. FM 17 South was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene. Multiple minor injuries were reported.

The Van Zandt County DPS agency is investigating the incident.

