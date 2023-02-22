Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Gusty winds in Mineola storm Wednesday morning knock down fences, drop limbs onto roofs

WEBXTRA: Mineola resident talks about 50 mph winds that damaged fence
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Kristine Guevara
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A quick-moving storm blew through Mineola Wednesday morning with winds gusting at about 50 mph.

The storm was not severe, but it did do some damage to fences and by knocking branches down on homes and vehicles. Kristine Guevara was in Mineola Wednesday afternoon to see the damage for herself.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale
Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said nine pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden inside of...
Fentanyl found inside hollowed-out battery, Smith County sheriff says
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade

Latest News

It was a quick storm with winds of about 50 mph
PHOTOS: Mineola storm knocks down fences, drops limbs on roofs
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card
WEBXTRA: Mineola resident Nelda Walker talks about 50 mph winds that damaged fence
WEBXTRA: Mineola resident talks about 50 mph winds that damaged fence
Upshur County farmer Mike Hill
WebXtra: Early warming may be good news for East Texas farmers