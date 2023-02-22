Gusty winds in Mineola storm Wednesday morning knock down fences, drop limbs onto roofs

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A quick-moving storm blew through Mineola Wednesday morning with winds gusting at about 50 mph.

The storm was not severe, but it did do some damage to fences and by knocking branches down on homes and vehicles. Kristine Guevara was in Mineola Wednesday afternoon to see the damage for herself.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.