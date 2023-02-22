Former Smith County deputy pleads guilty to federal charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County deputy pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of unlawful transfer, use, or possession of identification.

Luis Alberto Sandoval, 29, was first arrested in August 2021 on state charges of misuse of official information. An affidavit alleged Sandoval admitted to conducting a driver license and arrest warrant check for a criminal associate in Mexico. The associate told Sandoval the license belonged to a friend staying in Mexico and involved in narcotic trafficking.

Due to the federal nature of the alleged crime, Sandoval was later indicted by a U.S. grand jury for bribery. As part of the plea agreement entered into Wednesday, the bribery charge will be dropped at the time of his sentencing.

Sandoval faces a sentence of no more than five years in federal prison, a fine not to exceed $250,000, and at least three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced by a federal district judge at a later date. Prosecutors say Sandoval’s abuse of official capacity will be considered in sentencing.

Sandoval was employed by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office from November 2017 to August 2021. He first worked as a detention officer and then transferred to patrol in September 2018.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.