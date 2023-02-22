Former president leaves a legacy of over 35 years of volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As former President Jimmy Carter spends his last days at home in hospice care, the impact he has made on the world through his years of volunteer work is undeniable.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs spoke with Habitat for Humanity of Smith County about the significance of Carter’s contributions.

Carter first volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in March of 1984 in Georgia. Since then, he established the Carter Work Project where he and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, have worked alongside 104,000 volunteers, in fourteen countries, to build, renovate and repair 4,390 homes.

“The fifteen years that I’ve been CEO of Smith County Habitat, every time I speak, his name always comes up. For one reason, it is a misconception that he started Habitat,” says Jack Wilson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. “He did not start Habitat. However, he did make it world famous.”

Wilson says this has helped all affiliates by bringing about an awareness of their mission and vision statement that everyone has a decent place to live.

He says the impact has been worldwide.

“To get more donations, to get more volunteers and to help build and renovate homes.”

Wilson has friends who have volunteered alongside Carter. They were impressed by him as an individual and how he mingled with volunteers.

“He would come in and sit down and have lunch with them,” says Wilson. “You would never know he was an ex-President or Jimmy Carter because he was such a regular person.”

Wilson says he believes Carter has the ‘Habitat soul’ inside him, because he chooses to make a difference in people’s life and says that will be the legacy people remember him by.

At 95 years old, Carter kicked off a week of volunteer work in Nashville just hours after suffering facial injuries from a fall requiring 14 stitches.

Carter says in a 2019 press conference that he always gets more out of it than what he puts into it.

“I don’t think we’ve ever left a site without tears in our eyes at least sometime during the week,” says Carter. “We weep with the homeowners when they weep for joy getting a Bible and getting a key to their house, and so it’s a wonderful thing for us and we’re really grateful for all the volunteers that have joined us.”

2020 was the final year that Carter was able to volunteer with Habitat, but his organization, the Carter Work Project, continues the humanitarian work he started more than 35 years ago.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.