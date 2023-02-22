Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly clear to clear skies overnight tonight. Cooler Temperatures and Much Less Wind expected. We start off partly cloudy on Thursday, but become mostly cloudy later in the day with no rain chances expected. Cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday with a few scattered showers each day. Don’t count on the rain, but some will see a few “pavement wetters” each day. Better chances for showers and isolated thundershowers late on Monday and very early on Tuesday as another cold front moves into and through ETX. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected Monday afternoon through Wednesday of next week. Have a great day.

