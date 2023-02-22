Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County murder scene indicted

Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere(Shelby County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Two people accused of helping cover up a murder scene after a Joaquin woman was killed as a sacrifice have been indicted.

A Shelby County grand jury indicted Allen Price and Teresa Louviere on Feb. 16. Both are charged with tampering with evidence. Ethan Kyle Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on Dec. 5 on a charge of first-degree murder.

Price and Louviere are accused of painting a room after Sarah Hopson, 36, was killed.

According to an arrest affidavit, Myers told his mother he killed Hopson as a sacrifice.

Myers is due in court on April 11.

