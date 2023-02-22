Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Climate change is affecting agave crops, tequila

Climate change may be coming for your margarita.
Climate change may be coming for your margarita.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday is National Margarita Day and this year, it deserves special attention because the popular cocktail is being threatened by climate change.

The alcohol used in margaritas is generally tequila, and tequila comes from the agave plant.

Agave is drought-tolerant and can thrive in hot weather with little to no water. However, the crops are not tolerating the recent major weather whiplash from extreme drought to deadly storm deluges.

Climate change is also putting a strain on the agave plant’s vital pollinator: the bat.

Warming temperatures have become a growing concern for the Mexican long-nosed bat, a key species for authentic tequila.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said nine pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden inside of...
Fentanyl found inside hollowed-out battery, Smith County sheriff says
1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade

Latest News

A building at Sixth and Methvin streets in Longview.
WebXtra: City of Longview prepares to demolish dangerous building
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer gets 60 years to life in prison
FILE - Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Food and...
No cow needed: Oat and soy can be called milk, FDA proposes
KLTV's Jamey Boyum
Multiple lanes blocked after multi-vehicle crash on McCann Road in Longview
KLTV's Jamey Boyum
Multiple lanes blocked after multi-vehicle crash on McCann Road in Longview