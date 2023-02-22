CHRISTUS Hospital awards Women with Heart Scholarships

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County high school seniors have been awarded scholarships for creating Women’s Heart Health videos.

Christus Trinity Mother Francis Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital’ announced the winners of the 2022 Women with Heart scholarships this morning.

“We have asked the high school seniors to create a two minute video and upload this to Women’s Heart Health, and this year we had over 40 videos and they come from far and wide,” said Jamie Moore. Moore is the Clinical Director of the Cardiovascular Center of Excellence.

The East Texas high schools that competed for the scholarships had to create a video about women’s heart health.

Those prizes were in the amount of $5,000, $2,500, and $1,500.

