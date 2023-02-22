Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing, and a new video shows her partner defending their nest and small eaglets against an intruding eagle. (Credit: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A bald eagle in Florida is working hard to defend his eaglets from intruders after their mother went missing more than two weeks ago.

A video shows an intruding eagle attacking the nest while the two eaglets are alone and even kicks one of them.

The eaglets can’t seem to catch a break.

A video from just two days before shows their father fending off an attack from yet another aggressive intruder.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page, the eaglets continue to do well despite the threat.

Their mother, Harriet, was last seen on camera on Feb. 2, when she flew out of the camera’s view in an apparent attempt to scare off intruders.

Harriet’s web camera has been running for years, and viewers have followed her since 2012.

Authorities said they are doing what they can to find her and bring the eagle family back together.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said nine pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden inside of...
Fentanyl found inside hollowed-out battery, Smith County sheriff says
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Sean William Fuller
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing teen

Latest News

David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Parts of northern US shut down ahead of winter storm
Police believe the man suspected of holding a woman hostage may have had more victims. (NEWS 12...
Police: Man accused of holding woman captive may have had other victims
Highway closed after 3 vehicle crash in Grand Saline, multiple injured
FILE - Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Southern Baptists oust popular Saddleback Church over woman pastor
Grand Saline 3 vehicle crash
Grand Saline 3 vehicle crash