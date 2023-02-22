Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ATF investigating explosive device found in Central Texas town

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The discovery of an explosive device in a Central Texas town disrupted area residents Tuesday morning.

The Kempner Police Department responded to the call at about 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 190.

A resident told officer they had purchased a box of miscellaneous items at a garage sale and became concerned with one of the items in the box.

The citizen gave the item to the Police Chief Eddie Rodriguez, who determined the item was a potential explosive device.

Authorities immediately closed Highway 190 and evacuated all nearby businesses.

The item was examined by bomb technicians, who determined it was, in fact, an explosive device.

The item was eventually handed over to The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), the agency now investigating the case.

