Alto ISD school board approves shift to 4-day school week

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Another East Texas school district will shorten its school week from five days to four.

During their Tuesday night meeting, the Alto ISD Board of Trustees voted to shift to a four-day school week beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

“The board of trustees reviewed stakeholder input and carefully weighed the pros and cons of this change,” the district said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday.

Other East Texas school districts that have recently moved to a four-day week include Leverett’s Chapel, Alba-Golden, Frankston, Jasper and New Diana.

