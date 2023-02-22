Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Alto ISD school board approves shift to 4-day school week

WEBXTRA: Alto ISD proposes $10.5 million bond package
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Another East Texas school district will shorten its school week from five days to four.

During their Tuesday night meeting, the Alto ISD Board of Trustees voted to shift to a four-day school week beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

“The board of trustees reviewed stakeholder input and carefully weighed the pros and cons of this change,” the district said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday.

Other East Texas school districts that have recently moved to a four-day week include Leverett’s Chapel, Alba-Golden, Frankston, Jasper and New Diana.

