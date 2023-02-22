1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities were dispatched to a reported fatal crash that occurred on CR 431 in Lindale early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a person was killed in a single vehicle collision. There have been no other reported injuries. Authorities are still on the scene investigating the cause and working on getting the scene cleared. Residents are advised to avoid the area to prevent further traffic congestion.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

