Wills Point ISD names new athletic director, head football coach

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - James Boxley was announced as the new Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach for Wills Point ISD.

Boxley joined Tiger Athletics in the fall of 2022 as the Head Baseball Coach after a highly successful 28-year tenure as a high school football and baseball coach. His resume includes multiple State Championship, Regional, and Area appearances at the 3A, 4A, and 6A levels, including a 2012 3A Division I State Football Championship at Stephenville High School.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead Wills Point ISD Athletics. This is a program with a proud tradition of excellence, and we will do what it takes to make it even better both in the classroom and on the field or court,” Boxley said. “I look forward to partnering with our community and working with our coaches and staff to provide a first-class student-athlete experience.”

Boxley will take the reins of Wills Point ISD Athletics effective immediately. He will continue to serve as the Head Baseball Coach in the 2023 season.

“Coach Boxley will be instrumental in cultivating and upholding a winning culture in athletics at Wills Point ISD. He has an unwavering commitment to student-athlete development. I am excited about the future of Tiger Athletics under his direction,” said Richard Cooper, Superintendent of Schools.

