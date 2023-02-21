Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tanglewood dog owner upset after dachshunds poisoned

Henry, a 10-year-old dachshund, recently survived being poisoned when someone threw tainted...
Henry, a 10-year-old dachshund, recently survived being poisoned when someone threw tainted meat into the yard where he lives.(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa homeowner is upset and looking for answers after she says her three dachshunds were poisoned in her backyard.

“Mufasa is 14, Pandora is about 10, and Henry is 10,” Nancy Henderson said.

On Monday, the small dogs were full of energy. But their health belies a scary situation. All three dachshunds spent the weekend at the emergency vet.

“My dogs were poisoned by a passerby,” she said.

Henderson said that on Friday, Feb. 17, she saw the dachshunds eating something in her backyard. Upon checking the source, she said she saw chicken slathered in a weird substance.

She immediately forced the dogs to vomit, then rushed them to Legacy Animal Emergency Hospital in Midland, where they tested positive for poisoning.

Henderson believes someone used the alley behind her home to throw the chicken into her backyard. She has backyard cameras, but they do not see into the alley.

The resulting vet bill: $9,000, which Henderson says she’d pay again.

“Yes, it was expensive, but I am so grateful for the technology and the medical research that made the tests and antidote available,” she said.

The dogs are home safe; they’ll be fine. As for Henderson, her faith in the neighborhood she’s called home for 23 years is shaken.

“I’m fearful to be in this neighborhood, and I don’t know how long it will take me to feel good about taking my dogs in the backyard again,” she said.

She filed a police report Monday morning. In the meantime, any outdoor play will be heavily supervised.

“It happened before,” she said. “It can happen again.”

