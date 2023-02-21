Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy, Warm and Windy conditions to persist through tonight and early tomorrow morning. Partly Cloudy, Warm and Windy on Tuesday. As we head into Wednesday morning, a chance for scattered showers and even a few thundershowers will exist as a trough of low pressure moves through East Texas. Stronger storms are likely well to our north...in Oklahoma. Very windy conditions are expected on Wednesday with a south to southwest wind at 20-30 mph gusts near 40 or more will be possible. There is a Marginal Risk, or 5% chance, for a heavier thundershower on Wednesday AM according to the Storm Predication Center. All severe weather hazards will be LOW to Very Low. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than .25″. A weak cold front moves through on Thursday morning only cooling us off just a bit on Thursday and Friday. Still above normal temperatures are expected. Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies are likely Friday through Monday of next week. A few scattered showers will be possible on Friday and Sunday, with slightly better chances on Sunday and Monday...but still only 20-30% on Sunday, and 30-40% on Monday.

