Nacogdoches County Commissioners approve jail roof repairs

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -The Nacogdoches County Jail is in need of roof repairs.

That was the subject of a special meeting with county commissioners Tuesday afternoon where they approved the start of emergency roof repairs after leaks were found.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said the roof on the north side of the jail consists of a sheetrock ceiling and metal to prevent inmates from escaping, then insulation, and then the roof.

“We found that the ceiling, or the sheet rock, one little piece of it had fell off and we got to looking at it and we noticed it was wet right there,” Bridges said.

Bridges said even though the north side of the jail is considered the “new jail” it is roughly 30 years old and has its original roof.

“We have suspected over the years that we’ve had some leaks in there and we’ve done some things to prevent leaks. We put a reseal on it years ago but we’ve never known if it was still leaking or wasn’t leaking until the other day,” Bridges said.

The particular dorm where the first leak was suspected houses around 28 inmates. They have now moved them to different county jails for the time being and the ceiling has been ripped out in that particular dorm.

“It’s something that every dorm needs to be addressed in the new jail and that’s what we’re going to do,” Bridges said.

The county jail has faced overpopulation and aging facility issues over the past few years. A jail study is planned in the next few months to determine what shape the jail is currently in. Bridges said no mildew or structural damage has been found at this time but the leaks will be apart of the jail study.

“So, all of that is going to be looked at and that’s the reason we’re planning on doing, we’re planning on doing the jail study. We’re doing it to see if we have any other damages or any other damages need to be addressed,” Bridges said.

Bridges said they will reseal the leaks in this repair process. He said this is urgent.

“We’re having to house inmates out of county, that’s a cost, it’s hard to find housing for inmates so all of this is at a cost to us,” Bridges said.

Bridges said the cost per inmate per day to house them in another county jail varies. He said its at least 45 dollars a day not including medical or transportation cost. Once the project is started it will take a little less than a month to be complete.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.