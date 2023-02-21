Lubbock ranked highest for suicide attempts in youth across Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A national health care study found that Lubbock, Texas leads the state in suicide attempts among children ages 6 to 17. Dr. Cam Brown, a family therapist and assistant professor at Texas Tech University, ties this phenomenon with another problem that Lubbock faces, child abuse. On average, each day, three children suffer abuse or neglect in their homes within our city.

“These are things that are occurring at home, these are things that are occurring in other systems that they are a part of, and that’s a troubling statistic.” Dr. Brown said.

The frontal lobe in our brain controls our “executive functions.” Some of these such as, planning, working memory, and impulse control are the last to develop. The frontal lobe does not fully develop until our mid to late twenties.

Dr. Sarah Mallard Wakefield, Chair of the Psychiatry Department at TTUHSC, calls this part of the brain the “executive assistant,” and she says teens and children struggling with mental health are more likely to act on their impulses.

“They may have a bad moment that leads to a suicidal thought and they may act on that impulse more quickly than someone who has more impulse control and is older,” Dr. Wakefield said.

There may not always be signs of suicidal thoughts, but you should always be looking for them. Dr. Brown said to always look out for the “three C’s.”

The first is connection. If the child is isolating him/herself, they may have no friends, or they may be sleeping more often.

The second is conflict. If they are being bullied at school or discriminated against, if they are abused at home or school, these signs may be cause for worry.

The third is contagion. If someone in their life has died by suicide they may have increased or triggered thoughts of suicide.

“We can make it okay to say, and we can start these conversations well before someone is feeling so isolated and hopeless and helpless that they believe the only solution is to no longer go on.” Dr. Wakefield said.

The most important way you can prevent death by suicide is to talk about it. The word, feelings, and emotions of it should not be “taboo”. Make sure your loved ones feel supported and loved, ask them how their day was, and what were the highs and lows of their day. Have a conversation about how they feel and then access what resources to look at next.

If you or someone you know is battling suicidal thoughts, there is always help available. You can call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak to and get help from a health professional. You can also call Lifeline 988 if someone you know is attempting suicide and you are unsure what to do. They can help. Some resources in Lubbock are UMC Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic, Starcare, and Oceans, for adult treatment.

