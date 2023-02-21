Inaugural dean announced for new UT Tyler School of Health Professions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Theresa Byrd, DrPH, MPH, RN, has been selected as the inaugural dean of The University of Texas at Tyler School of Health Professions beginning in March.

“We were privileged to have had a diverse range of qualified candidates to consider for the dean’s position,” President Kirk A. Calhoun said. “Dr. Byrd’s impressive depth of knowledge and thirty-seven years of experience in health care education demonstrated that she was a perfect fit, and I am delighted that she has accepted the role to lead our faculty and educate our students.”

Formed in 2022, the UT Tyler School of Health Professions includes four academic departments: health care policy, economics and management; kinesiology; public health; and rehabilitation sciences.

Currently, Dr. Byrd is a coinvestigator on a CDC-funded project to understand men’s decision-making in prostate cancer treatment and to develop a decision-aid for prostate cancer treatment decisions.

“I’m excited to announce that Dr. Theresa Byrd has been appointed as the inaugural dean of the School of Health Professions,” said Dr. Julie V. Philley, UT Tyler executive vice president of health affairs. “I look forward to seeing the contributions she will make to the School of Health Professions.”

Dr. Byrd has numerous publications in well-known journals, such as “Cancer” and the “American Journal of Preventive Medicine.” She’s also received multiple awards from the Public Health Education and Health Promotion (PHEHP). She also has previous experience as the chair of the Department of Public Health at the Texas Tech University School of Population and Public Health, along with numerous other higher education positions.

Dr. Byrd obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Arizona at Tucson, a Master of Public Health in behavioral sciences and health education from the University of California at Los Angeles School of Public Health, and a Doctor of Public Health in health promotion and health education from the UT Houston Health Science Center.

“I look forward to serving as the School of Health Professions dean,” said Dr. Byrd. “I am deeply honored to have been selected for this role, and I am eager to train the future health care professionals of East Texas.”

