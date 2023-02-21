Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott reappoints Kilgore man to Board Of Pardons And Paroles

Governor Abbott announced today that the State of Texas is requesting more federal assistance in the fight against COVID-19.
Governor Abbott announced today that the State of Texas is requesting more federal assistance in the fight against COVID-19.(Office of the Texas Governor)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Longview resident Brian Long to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The Board makes parole decisions for Texas prison inmates, determines conditions for parole and mandatory supervision, and makes recommendations on clemency matters to the Governor.

Long is also a board member of the Kilgore Education Foundation. Additionally, he serves on the personnel committee and is a choir member at Mobberly Baptist Church. Long received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Tyler.

Abbott also reappointed Amarillo resident Elodia Brito of Amarillo is a Board of Pardons and Paroles member.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation. If confirmed their terms will run until 2029.

