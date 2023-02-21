Gov. Abbott reappoints Kilgore man to Board Of Pardons And Paroles

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Longview resident Brian Long to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The Board makes parole decisions for Texas prison inmates, determines conditions for parole and mandatory supervision, and makes recommendations on clemency matters to the Governor.

Long is also a board member of the Kilgore Education Foundation. Additionally, he serves on the personnel committee and is a choir member at Mobberly Baptist Church. Long received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Tyler.

Abbott also reappointed Amarillo resident Elodia Brito of Amarillo is a Board of Pardons and Paroles member.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation. If confirmed their terms will run until 2029.

