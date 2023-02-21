Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former NBA, NFL team owner, businessman Red McCombs dies at 95

Red McCombs once owned the Minnesota Vikings and the San Antonio Spurs
Red McCombs once owned the Minnesota Vikings and the San Antonio Spurs
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST
San Antonio, Texas - A former owner of two NBA teams, an NFL franchise and a longtime businessman, Billy Joe “Red” McCombs has died at his home in San Antonio.

McCombs’ family said in a statement Monday that McCombs died Sunday at age 95.

A cause of death was not given, but the statement said McCombs died peacefully surrounded by his family.

McCombs owned the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA on two separate occasions.

He also once owned the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL. McCombs also owned various businesses that included auto dealerships, oil and gas industry, real estate, cattle ranches and radio stations.

