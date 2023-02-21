Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Former Department of Education director speaks at Jarvis Christian University for Black History Month

Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins is honoring Black History Month with a presentation by a...
Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins is honoring Black History Month with a presentation by a former Department of Education director.(kltv)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins is honoring Black History Month with a presentation by a former Department of Education director.

Dr. Leonard Hayes is the first African American US Assistant Secretary of Post-Secondary Education.

“It’s important to kind of lift up the importance of Black History Month, what it means, and I chose to focus on the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Hayes said.

Hayes is also a former Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“These institutions have been very important to the development of our country. As a matter of fact, I said the black middle class if you will, most of the black middle class, was created by Historical Black Colleges and Universities,” Hawkins said.

Hayes also spoke with students about the importance of their education.

“They’re the next generation. We’re leaving the scene, the Baby Boomers, which I’m a part of. We don’t live forever. So the question is what do you want the legacy to be that they can pick up and go with,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart
Elysian Fields ISD ‘heartbroken’ by loss of student shot at Mardi Gras parade
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 injured in shooting on Cotton Street in Longview

Latest News

One East Texas town is moving its city hall and police department into a larger space. It's a...
City of Overton’s city hall and police department move to new facility
A tree limb fell and damaged powerlines in Tyler after an overnight heavy freeze.
East Texas counties included in presidential disaster declaration request
William Patrick Sarsfield, III, 46, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2023.
Gun Barrel City man arrested for alleged actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Nacogdoches county commissioners approve to start roof repair project on county jail after...
Nacogdoches County Commissioners approve jail roof repairs