East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing Clouds overnight tonight with a chance for showers and maybe an isolated thundershower through the morning hours. The skies will then clear during the afternoon hours. A Very Windy Day is expected on our Ash Wednesday with a south and southwesterly wind of 20-30 mph, gusts near 40 mph or above. Winds settle as a cold front moves through on Thursday. Just a sprinkle or two will be possible on Thursday. Cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday with a few scattered showers possible. Mostly Cloudy and warmer on Sunday with a 40% chance for showers during the day. Mostly cloudy to Partly cloudy skies on Monday as a cold front moves through in the morning. A few morning showers/thundershowers will be possible. A very windy Monday is forecast SW-W at 18-25 mph, gusts higher. Sunshine for next Tuesday with a cooler morning and a very mild afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.