Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

East Texas counties included in presidential disaster declaration request

A tree limb fell and damaged powerlines in Tyler after an overnight heavy freeze.
A tree limb fell and damaged powerlines in Tyler after an overnight heavy freeze.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Texas communities impacted by the severe winter storm earlier this month.

Abbott’s request includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Denton, Falls, Hays, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Milam, Red River, Robertson, Shelby, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties.

“The severe winter storm that swept across our state caused damage of such severity and magnitude that I am requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Abbott. “This critical federal assistance will allow Texas communities to rebuild and recover by providing necessary financial resources for emergency response, debris removal, and infrastructure damages. I thank TDEM and our emergency response partners for working around the clock to meet the needs of their fellow Texans.”

The request to declare a major disaster for the State of Texas comes after an initial review of damage sustained by significant ice accumulation, fallen tree branches, and damage to local electricity infrastructure. Local jurisdictions have reported more than $63 million in public infrastructure damage estimates thus far, including disaster response costs and debris management.

If Abbott’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration is granted, jurisdictions in the designated counties would be eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance program, including grant funding for: debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities. Approval of the request would also authorize additional FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program resources statewide.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart
Elysian Fields ISD ‘heartbroken’ by loss of student shot at Mardi Gras parade
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 injured in shooting on Cotton Street in Longview

Latest News

Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins is honoring Black History Month with a presentation by a...
Former Department of Education director speaks at Jarvis Christian University for Black History Month
William Patrick Sarsfield, III, 46, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2023.
Gun Barrel City man arrested for alleged actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Nacogdoches county commissioners approve to start roof repair project on county jail after...
Nacogdoches County Commissioners approve jail roof repairs
Governor Abbott announced today that the State of Texas is requesting more federal assistance...
Gov. Abbott reappoints Kilgore man to Board Of Pardons And Paroles