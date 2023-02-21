City of Overton’s city hall and police department move to new facility

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Willie Downs
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas town is moving its city hall and police department into a larger space. It’s a move officials say will better serve the community and improve security.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs spoke with the city about the changes.

The City of Overton will soon be moving its city hall and police department to a new building. They have been in their current location since the mid-eighties.

When the Overton Missionary Baptist Church dissolved, they chose to donate the building to the city. Overton police chief Bryan Pool says...

“I think to see you know, the church offer that building to the city speaks volumes as to the hope that they have for the city of Overton’s future.”

Pool says at the new building, the city and police department will be separated under the same roof, with higher security measures in place. He says they currently share a server with the city, only protected by firewalls, making it a security risk for the department.

He says once they get to the new facility, “we will have a completely separate server than what the city has so we’ll actually be what we refer to as a secure facility.”

It will offer more office space, a flex space for training and community engagement functions, and a bigger evidence room. The former sanctuary will be used for city council meetings.

City manager, Shane West, says the move is positive for the city.

“Hopefully community support and not so much negativity,” says West. “People getting behind one another, and trying to pitch in and trying to get this thing back in order where it needs to be.”

West and Pool say they have been working together to rebuild public trust since coming on board in 2021.

“I think what is important for the public to know is, number one, if you call, we’re coming. We’re going to be there,” says Pool.

The city of Overton plans to move into the new building within the next two to four months.

