Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Pittsburg Mayor David Abernathy about the Shelby Mustang GT 350 now on display at the Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum in Pittsburg. It’s the last car that Caroll Shelby purchased and he had donated it to the Northeast Texas Community College. The car was loaned to the museum for an exhibit.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elysian Fields ISD ‘heartbroken’ by loss of student shot at Mardi Gras parade
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

Traffic will be rerouted from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Tyler says.
Intersection of S. Broadway, E. Rieck Road in Tyler closed Tuesday for pole replacement
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Services to be held for Elysian Fields student fatally shot at Shreveport parade
Pittsburg Mayor David Abernathy and Carroll Shelby's Mustang GT 350.
WebXtra: Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum