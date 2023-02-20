WebXtra: Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Pittsburg Mayor David Abernathy about the Shelby Mustang GT 350 now on display at the Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum in Pittsburg. It’s the last car that Caroll Shelby purchased and he had donated it to the Northeast Texas Community College. The car was loaned to the museum for an exhibit.

